Special Interest announce new LP, release "Midnight Legend (feat. Mykki Blanco)"
Special Interest have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Endure and will be out November 4 via Rough Trade. The band have released a video for their new song "Midnight Legend" that features Mykki Blanco. Special Interest released The Passion Of in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Endure Tracklist

Cherry

Blue Intention

(Herman’s) House

Foul

Midnight Legend

Love Scene

Kurdish Radio

My Displeasure

Impulse Control

Concerning

Peace

Interlude

LA Blues