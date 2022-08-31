Special Interest announce new LP, release “Midnight Legend (feat. Mykki Blanco)”

by Em Moore
Special Interest have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Endure and will be out November 4 via Rough Trade. The band have released a video for their new song "Midnight Legend" that features Mykki Blanco. Special Interest released The Passion Of in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Endure Tracklist
Cherry
Blue Intention
(Herman’s) House
Foul
Midnight Legend
Love Scene
Kurdish Radio
My Displeasure
Impulse Control
Concerning
Peace
Interlude
LA Blues