Dunstan Bruce of Chumbawamba is on a tour for his new one-man play. It's called Am I Invisible Yet. The play is described as: "'Am I Invisible Yet?' is no cozy fireside chat reminiscing about his Tubthumping past - it's a vital blast of angst, anger and despair. It is Theatre du Coeur, a love letter to hope, humanity and the haphazard heart." The tour is in England right now and runs through the fall. You can see the tour dates right here.