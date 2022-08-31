Episode #605 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Mike Park and Tim and Brittany of Catbite join John and Em to talk about their new split EP that is out now via Bad Time Records. They also discuss bad bands, beard maintenance, Degrassi, getting older, $$$, ska, cover songs, and Oingo Boingo. Advice and Canadian band recommendations are also given. Listen to the episode below!