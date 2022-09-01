Scowl announces US headline tour

Hardcore punkers Scowl are going on a USA tour. It kicks off next month. You can see the date sbelow along with a video for "fuck around." The band released How Flowers Grow in 2021.
Tour Dates:
9/17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Vets Hall w/ T.S.O.L.
w/ The Bronx + The Chats + Drug Church
10/4 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
10/6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater
10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
10/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater
10/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/12 - Boise, ID - The Shredder w/ Drug Church + Gel
10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/14 - Denver, CO - Summit
10/15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
10/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
10/19 - Detroit, MI - El Club
10/20 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
10/21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
10/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/23 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
w/ Restraining Order + Anklebiter
10/24 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr
10/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
10/27 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
10/28 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
10/29 - Gainesville, FL - Vivid Music Hall (The Fest)
w/ Jivebomb + Anklebiter
10/30 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar
10/31 - Hattiesburg, MS - Hattiesburg Community Art Center
w/ Ghoulavelli + Jivebomb + Anklebiter + Strange Joy
11/2 - Houston, TX - The End
11/3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
11/4 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom
11/5 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks
w/ Stick To Your Guns + LANDMVRKS
11/09 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy
11/10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
11/11 - Leeds, UK - Stylus
11/12 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Gran
11/13 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
11/20 - Tulsa, OK - Act Like You Know Fest w/ Anxious + Spaced + more