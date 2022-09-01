Scowl announces US headline tour

Hardcore punkers Scowl are going on a USA tour. It kicks off next month. You can see the date sbelow along with a video for "fuck around." The band released How Flowers Grow in 2021.

Tour Dates:

9/17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Vets Hall w/ T.S.O.L.

w/ The Bronx + The Chats + Drug Church

10/4 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

10/6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

10/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/12 - Boise, ID - The Shredder w/ Drug Church + Gel

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/14 - Denver, CO - Summit

10/15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

10/19 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/20 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

10/21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

10/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/23 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

w/ Restraining Order + Anklebiter

10/24 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr

10/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10/27 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

10/28 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

10/29 - Gainesville, FL - Vivid Music Hall (The Fest)

w/ Jivebomb + Anklebiter

10/30 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

10/31 - Hattiesburg, MS - Hattiesburg Community Art Center

w/ Ghoulavelli + Jivebomb + Anklebiter + Strange Joy

11/2 - Houston, TX - The End

11/3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11/4 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom

11/5 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks

w/ Stick To Your Guns + LANDMVRKS

11/09 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy

11/10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

11/11 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

11/12 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Gran

11/13 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

11/20 - Tulsa, OK - Act Like You Know Fest w/ Anxious + Spaced + more