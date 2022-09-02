Fat Mike says Nofx will end in 2023

Earlier this week, Fat Mike of NOFX posted an apparently inconsequential post on Instagram about getting a shave. In the comments section, a commenter asked Mike: "Why would you never come back to Vancouver or Edmonton? You barely come to Canada anyway so why ? Fans aren't good enough? You should be glad people still come out to see you."

Mike then replied: "Actually, We love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run…."

Later, another commenter asked: "Will Los Angeles be one of those shows next year?" Mike replied: "Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end."

Following these statements, we reached out to a credible source. the source confirmed that Nofx is planning to end and an official statement will likely be released in the next few weeks.