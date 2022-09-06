The Low Budgets reunion show in Philly on Oct 14 is now 50% sold out!!!

Um… wow! On Thursday last week, we announced that we'll be throwing the reunion of The Low Budgets in Philly on October 14 at Philamoca. Already, as of today, tickets are 50% sold out!!! Whoa!

So, if you want to go, you probably should gets tickers sooner rather than later. You can get tickets right here.

You can also check out the facebook event here.

Also playing are Crazy and the Brains, Froggy, and Truth Serum! ALSO, we will be playing everyone's favorite gameshow, The Price is Wrong!, between the bands. You will NOT want to miss this party! As we stated before, this Low Budgts show is a one-time-only kind of thing!