David Bowie estate to sell NFTs for charity

Shortly after selling David Bowie's publishing to Warner Chappell Music (WCM) for about $250,000,000, the estate of David Bowie is now selling NFTs to benefit charity. On September 13, the David Bowie Estate will start “Bowie on the Blockchain,” a sale of NFTs created by multiple artists that reference Bowie. Artists involved include FEWOCiOUS, JAKE and Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot. The proceeds of the sale go to CARE, the humanitarian nonprofit for which Bowie’s widow Iman serves as global advocate. The NFT sale was developed in partnership with We Love the Arts and film producer Joaquin Acrich.