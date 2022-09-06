Mercyful Fate announce first USA tour in over 20 years

Mercyful Fate will embark on their first USA tour in over 20 years. It kicks off in October and the band hits both coasts and places in between (and some Canada shows, too). Kreator and Midnight open. You can see the dates below.
Mercyful Fate:
10-25 Dallas, TX - The Factory
10-27 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
10-29 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
10-30 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
11-01 Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
11-03 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
11-04 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
11-05 Detroit, MI - Masonic
11-08 Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring
11-10 New York, NY - Kings Theatre
11-11 Laval, Quebec - Place Bell
11-13 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11-14 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
11-16 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle