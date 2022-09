Blag Dahlia of The Dwarves has announced a new record. It's called Introducing Ralph Champagne and it is described as a "retro Americana" record. While the record was produced by Blag and Andy carpenter, it's unclear if the artist Ralph Champagne is Blag Dahlia, if it's an alter-ego, or if it's a third person that Blag is producing. It's out October 21 via Greedy media. We will keep you updated.