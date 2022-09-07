The Briefs to release 'Singles Only' Compilation

The Briefs will release a compilation of their singles at the end of October. It's called Singles Only and it includes two new tracks. That's out via Strange Club Records. You can see the tracklist below.

SIDE A

POOR AND WEIRD 2.14

ROTTEN LOVE 3.30

I THINK MY BABY IS A COMMUNIST 2.20

SILVER BULLET 1.07

C’MON SQUASH ME LIKE A BUG 2.37

BENNY’S GOT A CIGARETTE 1.54

Kids Laugh At You 2.30

She’s The Rat 2.13

SIDE B

SHE’S ABRASIVE 2.29

LIKE A HEART ATTACK 3.03

LOVE AND ULCERS 2.16

WE AMERICANS 2.07

LOOKING THROUGH GARY GLITTERS EYES 2.33

AIN’T IT THE TRUTH 2.38

THIS AGE 3.11

MEDICATION 2.37