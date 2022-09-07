The Homeless Gospel Choir announce new LP ‘Fourth Dimension Intervention’

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
THe Homeless Gospel Choir will release a new album on Don Giovanni Records. It's called Fourth Dimension Intervention and it's out via Don Giovanni Records. The CD version is out now and the vinyl version is out later this year. You can see the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
1. BRAINWASHBRAINWASH
2. Future Ghosts
3. Tenderhearted Jellyfish Alien Boyfriend
4. Politics on holidays
5. A chameleon, sometimes
6. Hey Judas
7. Never Too Old
8. RIPOFF
9. Cowpeople
10. new bomb
11. Sensitive Type
12. Leaving Hazelwood
13. Election Season