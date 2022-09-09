On October 11, Blag Dahlia of The Dwarves will release his next book. It's called Highland Falls and it's out via Rare Bird. The book also is paired with a vinyl record spoken word recording. The book is described as "From the suburban wastelands of Highland Falls, Illinois, all roads finally lead to Hollywood where a blood-soaked massacre vaults Nina to instant stardom and worldwide acclaim. It’s a happy ending guaranteed to captivate a miserable generation."