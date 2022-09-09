Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
On October 11, Blag Dahlia of The Dwarves will release his next book. It's called Highland Falls and it's out via Rare Bird. The book also is paired with a vinyl record spoken word recording. The book is described as "From the suburban wastelands of Highland Falls, Illinois, all roads finally lead to Hollywood where a blood-soaked massacre vaults Nina to instant stardom and worldwide acclaim. It’s a happy ending guaranteed to captivate a miserable generation."