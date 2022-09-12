Check out the new video by The Upfux!

We are psyched to debut the new video by The Upfux! Let's skank it up!

The New Jersey band kick out wild, hard slamming ska punk. It's got the bombastic energy of Rancid, the hard drive of Operation Ivy, and it plain just kicks down the doors.

Well, the Upfux have split LP with California's Noise complaint on the docket! The Coastal Collapse split finds both band smashing out ska crushers. In particular, Upfux mash together a chaotic, upbeat energy with darker undertones- especially on the new track, "Drowning."

Singer Curt Fux spoke to the Punknews about the track: "When you wake up tired and hung over, not sure if you pissed anyone off or how you got home. The moment you’re vomiting and questioning why you keep repeating the same mistakes. You think you're in control but it's a constant battle of restraint over misery. 'Drowning' is about alcoholism and how the high always seems fun the night before, but now you’re at the bottom, dry heaving and regretting everything.”

You can pre-order the split LP at Bad Time Records and you can check out the video for "Drowning" below, right now!