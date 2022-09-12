Cliffdiver / Michael Cera Palin / Mint Green / Ben Quad (US)

Cliffdiver
by Tours

Cliffdiver have announced US tour dates for this fall. Michael Cera Palin, Mint Green, and Ben Quad will be joining them on select dates. Cliffdiver released their album Exercise Your Demons earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 20Outland BallroomSpringfield, MOw/Micheal Cera Palin
Oct 21Hi-ToneMemphis, TNw/Micheal Cera Palin
Oct 22The BasementNashville, TNw/Micheal Cera Palin
Oct 23Southgate RevivalCincinnati, OHw/Micheal Cera Palin
Oct 24Bon HouseAtlanta, GAw/Micheal Cera Palin
Oct 26HenaoOrlando, FL
Oct 27High DiveGainesville, FL
Oct 30Heartwood - FestGainesveille, FL
Nov 02Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TXw/Mint Green
Nov 04MohawkAustin, TXw/Ben Quad, Mint Green
Nov 05Three LinksDallas, TXw/Ben Quad, Mint Green
Nov 0689th StreetOklahoma City, OKw/Ben Quad, Mint Green