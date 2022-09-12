Cliffdiver have announced US tour dates for this fall. Michael Cera Palin, Mint Green, and Ben Quad will be joining them on select dates. Cliffdiver released their album Exercise Your Demons earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 20
|Outland Ballroom
|Springfield, MO
|w/Micheal Cera Palin
|Oct 21
|Hi-Tone
|Memphis, TN
|w/Micheal Cera Palin
|Oct 22
|The Basement
|Nashville, TN
|w/Micheal Cera Palin
|Oct 23
|Southgate Revival
|Cincinnati, OH
|w/Micheal Cera Palin
|Oct 24
|Bon House
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Micheal Cera Palin
|Oct 26
|Henao
|Orlando, FL
|Oct 27
|High Dive
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 30
|Heartwood - Fest
|Gainesveille, FL
|Nov 02
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Mint Green
|Nov 04
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|w/Ben Quad, Mint Green
|Nov 05
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|w/Ben Quad, Mint Green
|Nov 06
|89th Street
|Oklahoma City, OK
|w/Ben Quad, Mint Green