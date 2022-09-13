Bikini Kill have announced rescheduled dates for the US and Canada. The shows will now take place in 2023. New shows in St. Paul, Atlanta, Nashville, Asheville, and Knoxville have also been added. Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday. Refunds will be available if needed. Bikini Kill cancelled these shows earlier this year due to band members testing positive for COVID-19. Check out the rescheduled and new dates below.