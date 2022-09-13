Bikini Kill announce rescheduled US & CAN dates, add more US dates

Bikini Kill have announced rescheduled dates for the US and Canada. The shows will now take place in 2023. New shows in St. Paul, Atlanta, Nashville, Asheville, and Knoxville have also been added. Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday. Refunds will be available if needed. Bikini Kill cancelled these shows earlier this year due to band members testing positive for COVID-19. Check out the rescheduled and new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 30, 2023Marathon Music WorksNashville, TN
Apr 01, 2023The EasternAtlanta, GA
Apr 03, 2023Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Apr 04, 2023The Fillmore Silver SpringSliver Spring, MD
Apr 06, 2023The Fillmore Silver SpringSliver Spring, MD
Apr 07, 2023Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
Apr 09, 2023RoadrunnerBoston, MA
Apr 10, 2023Higher GroundSouth Burlington, VT
Apr 12, 2023M TelusMontreal, QC
Apr 13, 2023Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Apr 14, 2023Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Apr 16, 2023Agora TheatreCleveland, OH
Apr 17, 2023Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
Apr 19, 2023Miller High Life TheatreMilwaukee, WI
Apr 20, 2023Palace TheatreSt. Paul, MN
Apr 23, 2023The Mill and MineKnoxville, TN