Bikini Kill have announced rescheduled dates for the US and Canada. The shows will now take place in 2023. New shows in St. Paul, Atlanta, Nashville, Asheville, and Knoxville have also been added. Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday. Refunds will be available if needed. Bikini Kill cancelled these shows earlier this year due to band members testing positive for COVID-19. Check out the rescheduled and new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 30, 2023
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 01, 2023
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 03, 2023
|Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Apr 04, 2023
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Sliver Spring, MD
|Apr 06, 2023
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Sliver Spring, MD
|Apr 07, 2023
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 09, 2023
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA
|Apr 10, 2023
|Higher Ground
|South Burlington, VT
|Apr 12, 2023
|M Telus
|Montreal, QC
|Apr 13, 2023
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 14, 2023
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 16, 2023
|Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 17, 2023
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|Apr 19, 2023
|Miller High Life Theatre
|Milwaukee, WI
|Apr 20, 2023
|Palace Theatre
|St. Paul, MN
|Apr 23, 2023
|The Mill and Mine
|Knoxville, TN