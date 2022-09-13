Suzie True announce fall tour (US)

Suzie True
by Tours

Suzie True have announced fall tour dates for the US. They will be supporting Chris Farren on select dates. Suzie True released their album Saddest Girl At The Party in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 14924 GilmanBerkeley, CA
Oct 16The East Bank EsplanadePortland, OR
Oct 18The Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Oct 20Kirk's GroceryBillings, MT
Oct 21Rhythm RecordsBismark, ND
Oct 22TBAFargo, ND
Oct 23The TreasurySaint Paul, MN
Oct 24SubterraneanChicago, IL (w/Chris Farren)
Oct 25Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN (w/Chris Farren)
Oct 26The BasementNashville, TN (w/Chris Farren)
Oct 27Masquerade (Purgatory)Atlanta, GA (w/Chris Farren)
Oct 29The Fest - Loosey'sGainesville, FL
Nov 01SiberiaNew Orleans, LA
Nov 02Eighteen Ten OjemanHouston, TX
Nov 03Andy's BarDenton, TX
Nov 05Fly HoneyAlbuquerque, NM
Nov 06Trunk SpacePhoenix, AZ