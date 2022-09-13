Suzie True have announced fall tour dates for the US. They will be supporting Chris Farren on select dates. Suzie True released their album Saddest Girl At The Party in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 14
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA
|Oct 16
|The East Bank Esplanade
|Portland, OR
|Oct 18
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 20
|Kirk's Grocery
|Billings, MT
|Oct 21
|Rhythm Records
|Bismark, ND
|Oct 22
|TBA
|Fargo, ND
|Oct 23
|The Treasury
|Saint Paul, MN
|Oct 24
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL (w/Chris Farren)
|Oct 25
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Chris Farren)
|Oct 26
|The Basement
|Nashville, TN (w/Chris Farren)
|Oct 27
|Masquerade (Purgatory)
|Atlanta, GA (w/Chris Farren)
|Oct 29
|The Fest - Loosey's
|Gainesville, FL
|Nov 01
|Siberia
|New Orleans, LA
|Nov 02
|Eighteen Ten Ojeman
|Houston, TX
|Nov 03
|Andy's Bar
|Denton, TX
|Nov 05
|Fly Honey
|Albuquerque, NM
|Nov 06
|Trunk Space
|Phoenix, AZ