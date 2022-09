, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Bull Shannon, the new band made up of Neil Hennessy (Lawrence Arms), Bob Vielma (Shinobu), and Chris Candy (Chotto Ghetto), have released their debut EP. The EP is called Chill Power​!​!​!​!​! and features four new tracks. Check out the EP below.