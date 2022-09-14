Fishbone / JER / Son Rompe Pera (Western US & CAN)

Fishbone
Fishbone have announced December shows for their Red Hot Holiday Tour. The band will be playing the West Coast of the US and one show in British Columbia. Son Rompe Pera and JER will be joining them on all dates. Check out the shows below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 09The ImperialVancouver, BC
Dec 10El CorazonSeattle, WA
Dec 11Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
Dec 13HarlowsSacramento, CA
Dec 14The CatalystSanta Cruz, CA
Dec 15Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Dec 17Garden AmpGarden Grove, CA
Dec 18The ObservatorySan Diego, CA