Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Fishbone have announced December shows for their Red Hot Holiday Tour. The band will be playing the West Coast of the US and one show in British Columbia. Son Rompe Pera and JER will be joining them on all dates. Check out the shows below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 09
|The Imperial
|Vancouver, BC
|Dec 10
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Dec 11
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Dec 13
|Harlows
|Sacramento, CA
|Dec 14
|The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Dec 15
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Dec 17
|Garden Amp
|Garden Grove, CA
|Dec 18
|The Observatory
|San Diego, CA