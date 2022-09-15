Devon Kay and The Solutions have announced tour dates for October. Tiny Stills and Youth League will be joining them on select dates. Devon Kay and The Solutions released their album Grieving Expectation earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 22
|Chop Shop
|Chicago, IL
|w/Tiny Stills
|Oct 23
|SK8bar
|Saint Joseph, MO
|w/Tiny Stills
|Oct 24
|Magbar
|Louisville, KY
|w/Tiny Stills
|Oct 25
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 26
|Smith's Olde Bar
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Tiny Stills
|Oct 27
|The Nick
|Birmingham, AL
|w/Youth League
|Oct 29
|FEST - The Heartwood
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 20
|FEST - High Dive
|Gainesville, FL