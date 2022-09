13 hours ago by Em Moore

Julia Julia, the solo project of Julia Kugel (who recently stopped by the Punknews Podcast!) of The Coathangers, has released a video for "Do It Or Don't". The video was shot on VHS by Jess Giles and features additional graphics and editing by Scott Montoya and Julia Kugel. The song is off Derealiszation that will be out September 30 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Check out the video below.