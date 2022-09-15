The Low Budgets reunion show in Philly on Oct 14 is now 75% sold out!!!

Tickets are getting scarce! Two weeks ago, we announced that we'll be throwing the reunion of The Low Budgets in Philly on October 14 at Philamoca. Already, as of today, tickets are 75% sold out!!!

So, if you want to go, it's probably a good idea to get tickets NOW. don't say we didn't warn ya! You can get tickets right here.

You can also check out the facebook event here.

Also playing are Crazy and the Brains, Froggy, and Truth Serum! ALSO, we will be playing everyone's favorite gameshow, The Price is Wrong!, between the bands. You will NOT want to miss this party! As we stated before, this Low Budgets show is a one-time-only kind of thing!