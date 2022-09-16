Franz Nicolay to release new solo album, shares “New River, Spring For Me” video

Franz Nicolay, of The Hold Steady and World/Inferno Friendship Society, has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album called New River. Ara Babajian (The Slackers) plays drums and Frank Piegaro (Worriers) plays bass on the record. The album will be out November 11 via Don Giovanni Records. A video for the first single, "New River, Spring For Me" that features horns by Peter Hess and tasters by Steve Selvidge has been released. The video was created by Diana Morales. Franz Nicolay released his book Someone Should Pay for Your Pain in 2021 and released Peopssongs in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.