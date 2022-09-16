Punk in Drublic Music and Craft Beer Festival has announced the cancellation of its upcoming October 1 Baltimore date. Refunds are being issued. The festival announced this in a statement on Instagram that reads in part,



"Due to circumstances beyond our control, Punk in Drublic in Baltimore is being canceled. The costs of operating the event at this time proved to be impossible. We are terribly disappointed as we know you are. The decision was not made lightly and we explored every possible option we could to make it happen, unfortunately it was to no avail. Ticket holders will receive a full refund and that refund process has already begun."

The festival's Worcester (Sep 24) and Asbury Park (Oct 2) shows will be going ahead as planned.