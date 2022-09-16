Arm's Length announce new album, release “Object Permanence” video

by Em Moore
Arm's Length have announced they will be releasing a new album. It is called Never Before Seen, Never Again Found and will be out October 28 via Wax Bodega. The band have also released a video for their new song "Object Permanence". Arm's Length released their EP Everything Nice in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Never Before Seen, Never Again Found Tracklist
1. Overture
2. Object Permanence
3. Aries (Moth Song)
4. Tough Love
5. Formative Age
6. Muscle Memory
7. Playing Mercy
8. Everything As I Knew It
9. In Loving Memory
10. Family and Friednds
11. Dirge