Soulside to release new album, share two new songs

Soulside, made up of Alexis Fleisig, Scott McCloud, Bobby Sullivan, and Johnny Temple, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Brief Moment in the Sun and will be out November 18 via Dischord Records. The band have released two new songs, "Reconstruction" and "Runner". They will be touring with Verbal Assault starting later this month and will be touring in 2023. Soulside released their EP This Ship in 2020. Check out the songs and tracklist below.