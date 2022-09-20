PEARS cancel UK & IE tour

PEARS have announced that they have cancelled their upcoming Ireland and UK tour dates. The tour was going to take place in October. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads in part,



"Hey everyone, unfortunately we must inform you that we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming UK tour for personal reasons. After canceling a large portion of our full European tour we were hoping salvaging a portion of it in the UK would be tenable, but unfortunately we must cancel this too. We’re all good, and we love traveling overseas and will be back as soon as we can. Much love to everyone who bought tickets and was looking forward to seeing us. See y’all over there soon, promise."