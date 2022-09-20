Punitive Damage announce debut LP, release “Drawn Lines”

Punitive Damage have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called This Is The Blackout and will be out October 14 via Atomic Action Records. The band have also released a new song called "Drawn Lines". Punitive Damage will be playing a handful of shows in Western Canada this fall and released their EP Strike Back in 2021. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

This Is The Blackout Tracklist

1. Pure Bloods / This Is The Sixth Sunrise

2. Nothing

3. Drawn Lines

4. Fool

5. Big Man

6. Race To The Grave

7. Resistance Within A Breath

8. Legacy

9. Sangre Y Oro / The Blight of Christ

10. Bottom Feeder

11. ¿Que? ¿Me Tienes Miedo Ahora?

12. Leech III

13. This Is The Blackout

DateCityVenueDetails
Sep 24Vernon, BCRecord Cityw/ Bootlicker
Oct 21Vancouver, BCTBAw/ World of Pleasure
Oct 22Calgary, ABMeadowlark Hallw/ Mortality Rate
Oct 23Edmonton, ABThe Aviaryw/ Mortality Rate