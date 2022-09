Punitive Damage announce debut LP, release “Drawn Lines”

13 hours ago by Em Moore

Punitive Damage have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called This Is The Blackout and will be out October 14 via Atomic Action Records. The band have also released a new song called "Drawn Lines". Punitive Damage will be playing a handful of shows in Western Canada this fall and released their EP Strike Back in 2021. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.