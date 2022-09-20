Lagwagon announce rescheduled Japan shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Lagwagon have announced rescheduled dates for Japan. The shows were originally supposed to be held in 2020 but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they will now be held in 2023. Any previously purchased tickets are valid for the new dates. Lagwagon are currently on on tour in the US and released Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 11, 2023
|Sunhall
|Osaka, JP
|Apr 14, 2023
|Clubasia
|Tokyo Shibuya, JP
|Apr 15, 2023
|Club Seata
|Tokyo Kichijoji, JP