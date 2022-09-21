White Lung announce final album, release two new videos

by Em Moore
White Lung have announced that they will be releasing their final album. It is called Premonition and will be out December 2 via Domino. The band have also released videos for their two new songs "Date Night" and "Tomorrow". Both of the videos were directed by Justin Gradin. White Lung released Paradise in 2016. Check out the videos and tracklist below.
Premonition Tracklist
1. Hysteric
2. Date Night
3. Tomorrow
4. Under Glass
5. Mountain
6. If You're Gone
7. Girl
8. Bird
9. One Day
10. Winter