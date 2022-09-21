City of Caterpillar release “Paranormaladies” video, announce US tour with Soul Glo and Thirdface

City of Caterpillar have released a video for their new song "Paranormaladies". The video was filmed by Reid Haithcock. The song is off their first album in 20 years, Mystic Sisters that will be out September 30 via Relapse Records. The band have also announced fall tour dates for the US. Soul Glo and Thirdface will be joining them on all dates. Check out the video and dates below.