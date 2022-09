Pinkshift have released a live video for their new song "In a Breath". The video was directed by HATE5SIX and tracked live by Andy Clarke at Retro City Studios. The song is off their upcoming album Love Me Forever due out October 21 via Hopeless Records Pinkshift are currently touring the US on their first full headlining tour and released their EP Saccharine in 2021. Check out the video below.