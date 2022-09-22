Attention Fest has announced its lineup for this year. The Last Gang, Mercy Music, Codename: Rocky, Bristol to Memory, Wicked Bears, Odd Robot, Catholic Guilt (from Australia), Regan Ashton, Rundown Kreeps, Sweet Gloom, Upper Downer, Taken Days, and Little Low. The festival will take place October 22 at Hangar 24 in Orange County, California.
