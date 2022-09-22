The Real McKenzies announce new album, release “Scotland The Brave” video

The Real McKenzies will be releasing a new album. It is called Songs of the Highlands, Songs of the Sea and will be out November 18 via Fat Wreck Chords and Stomp Records. The album features covers of sea shanties and traditional Scottish songs that were written by Robert Burns. A video for "Scotland The Brave" has also been released. The Real McKenzies released Beer & Loathing in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Songs of the Highlands, Songs of the Sea Tracklist
1. Scotland The Brave
2. A Red, Red Rose
3. Ye Jacobites By Name
4. The Green Hills of Tyrol
5. Leave Her Johnny
6. My Heart's In the Highlands
7. Sloop John B
8. Drunken Sailor
9. The Bonnie Ship The Diamond
10. Dead Man's Chest
11. Swansea Town
12. Blow The Man Down