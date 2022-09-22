When We Were Hungry Fest cancelled

When We Were Hungry Fest, a punk festival that was set to take place in Las Vegas October 20 & 21 (a few days before the huge When We Were Young Fest and just to be clear - the festivals are not connected just named similarly) has been cancelled. The fest was set to take place at Rockstar Bar - Concert On The Green. The organizers of the festival released a statement on Twitter that reads in part,



"Due to unforeseen circumstances, WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FEST 2022 is no longer able to take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we understand your frustrations, as we too are heartbroken that it has come to this. Our team has consistently been working around the clock trying our hardest to make things work, but sadly, it was beyond our control.

We would like to thank those who have supported us, as well as all artists who were set to play. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Please continue to support the bands who were scheduled to play WWWH and please support smaller festivals and tours. The music industry is struggling right now. Your support is beyond appreciated."