Down By Law cancel European tour

Down By Law have canceled their upcoming Euro tour. In an Instagram post, the band stated: "Lamest of news update, friends. Euro dates cancelled, for now. We’ll call it indefinitely postponed. Since we hope things return to normal, one day. As it stands, it seems people are still a little hesitant to go to concerts. The FL dates with Dave and Sam are still fully in effect. And it appears the only live show we will be doing as a full band this year is Oct 9 @newworldbrewery if you can make it."