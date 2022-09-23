Episode #608 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! This episode sees the return of Hallie after her adventures in Scotland and Portugal. The gang dive into the news and discuss the new solo LP from Blag Dahila, White Lung's upcoming final album and new videos, OFF!'s new experimental track, and Snakeskin's awesome TikTok song about The Bachelorette. Festivals and tours being cancelled, the Record Store Day list for Black Friday, shirt slogans, and Screaming Females hinting at releasing something in October are also talked about. Listen to the new episode below!
