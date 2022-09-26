Propagandhi announce rescheduled Western US shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Propagandhi have announced a handful of rescheduled West Coast US shows. The shows will now take place in October and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Their shows in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco have been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Propagandhi released Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the new dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 16Pomona, CAThe Glasshouse
Oct 17San Diego, CAMusic Box
Oct 18Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom