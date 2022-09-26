SpiritWorld announce new album, release “Deathwestern”

by Em Moore
SpiritWorld have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Deathwestern and will be out November 25 via Century Media. The band have also released an age-restricted video for the title track (which you'll have to login to YouTube to watch). SpiritWorld released Pagan Rhythms in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Death Western Tracklist
1. Mojave Bloodlust
2. Deathwestern
3. Relic of Damnation
4. Purafied in Violence
5. Ulcer
6. Committee of Buzzards
7. The Heretic Butcher
8. Moonlit Torture (feat. Dwid Hellion of Integrity)
9. Crucified Heathen Scum
10. Lujuria Stantica
11. 1000 Deaths