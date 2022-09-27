The Front Bottoms have announced the lineup for their upcoming Champagne Jam festival. Joyce Manor, Titus Andronicus, Soul Glo, Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Kevin Devine, Riverby, Sweet Pill, Emperor X, Lunar Vacation, Slothrust, Another Michael, Flycatcher, Kid Sister, Hotline TNT, DJ Spicy Brown, Tom May, Shane Henderson, and Shannen Moser will be playing. The Front Bottoms will be performing both nights. The festival will take plcae December 16 & 17 at The Fillmore, Foundry, and Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30.
The Front Bottoms announce Champagne Jam 2022 lineup
