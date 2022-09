, Posted by Tours 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Samiam have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. The shows were originally booked for 2019 but were postponed until now. Boysetsfire, Hot Water Music, and Be Well will be joining them on all dates. Samiam released their first new song in over ten years "Lights Out Little Hustler" earlier this month and released Trips in 2011. Check out the dates below.