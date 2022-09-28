Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Samiam have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. The shows were originally booked for 2019 but were postponed until now. Boysetsfire, Hot Water Music, and Be Well will be joining them on all dates. Samiam released their first new song in over ten years "Lights Out Little Hustler" earlier this month and released Trips in 2011. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 01
|Slay
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 02
|Sytlus
|Leeds, UK
|Oct 04
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|Oct 05
|Kavka Zappa
|Antwerp, BE
|Oct 06
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Oct 07
|RuhrCongress
|Bochum, DE
|Oct 08
|Capitol
|Hannover, DE
|Oct 09
|Comumbia Halle
|Berlin, DE
|Oct 10
|Lovensaal
|Nuremburg, DE
|Oct 11
|Tonhalle
|Munchen, DE
|Oct 12
|Gasometer
|Vienna, AT
|Oct 13
|LKA Long Horn
|Stuttgart, DE
|Oct 14
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Oct 15
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Oct 17
|Gebaude 9
|Koln, DE (no Boysetsfire, Hot Water Music, Be Well)
|Oct 18
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE (no Boysetsfire, Hot Water Music, Be Well)