Samiam announce Europe & UK tour

Samiam
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Samiam have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. The shows were originally booked for 2019 but were postponed until now. Boysetsfire, Hot Water Music, and Be Well will be joining them on all dates. Samiam released their first new song in over ten years "Lights Out Little Hustler" earlier this month and released Trips in 2011. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 01SlayGlasgow, UK
Oct 02SytlusLeeds, UK
Oct 04Electric BallroomLondon, UK
Oct 05Kavka ZappaAntwerp, BE
Oct 06MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Oct 07RuhrCongressBochum, DE
Oct 08CapitolHannover, DE
Oct 09Comumbia HalleBerlin, DE
Oct 10LovensaalNuremburg, DE
Oct 11TonhalleMunchen, DE
Oct 12GasometerVienna, AT
Oct 13LKA Long HornStuttgart, DE
Oct 14SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE
Oct 15SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE
Oct 17Gebaude 9Koln, DE (no Boysetsfire, Hot Water Music, Be Well)
Oct 18KnustHamburg, DE (no Boysetsfire, Hot Water Music, Be Well)