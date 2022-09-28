Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of three new tracks from Portland, Maine's Midwestern Medicine! The songs are called "In Time", "Buried Badge", and "Cobwebbed Calls to the Queen" and are off their upcoming second album The Gold Baton. Speaking to Punknews, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and pianist Brock Ginther said of the songs,



"Our upcoming second album embraces a wider variety of sounds and subgenres, from janglepop to psychedelic garage rock and more. We wanted to give Punk News readers a sneak peek of some of the more punked-up tracks on the album, which just so happen to be the opening 3 -- convenient! The Gold Baton is streaming everywhere on Friday and we hope these tracks spur on your interest in checking out the rest."

The Gold Baton will be out everywhere September 30 and you can pre-order right here. Listen to the songs below!