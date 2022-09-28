Austrian music festival Nova Rock has announced their lineup for 2023. Slipknot, The Distillers, Parkway Drive, Fever 333, and Architects are among the bands announced. The festival will take place June 7-10 in Nickelsdorf, Austria. Check out the full lineup below.
Nova Rock Festival 2023 Lineup
Slipknot
Rin
Ska-P
The Distillers
Tenacious D
Parkway Drive
Yungblud
Powerwolf
Motionless in White
Fever 333
Bilderbuch
Casper
Amon Amarth
Papa Roach
Scooter
I Prevail
Feine Sahne Fischfilet
Thomas D & The KBCs
Die Arzte
Broilers
Architects
VV
Hollywood Unded
Arch Enemy
Nothing But Thieves
Josh.
Swiss & Die Andern