The Distillers, Architects, Slipknot, more to play Nova Rock 2023

The Distillers, Architects, Slipknot, more to play Nova Rock 2023
by Festivals & Events

Austrian music festival Nova Rock has announced their lineup for 2023. Slipknot, The Distillers, Parkway Drive, Fever 333, and Architects are among the bands announced. The festival will take place June 7-10 in Nickelsdorf, Austria. Check out the full lineup below.

Nova Rock Festival 2023 Lineup

Slipknot

Rin

Ska-P

The Distillers

Tenacious D

Parkway Drive

Yungblud

Powerwolf

Motionless in White

Fever 333

Bilderbuch

Casper

Amon Amarth

Papa Roach

Scooter

I Prevail

Feine Sahne Fischfilet

Thomas D & The KBCs

Die Arzte

Broilers

Architects

VV

Hollywood Unded

Arch Enemy

Nothing But Thieves

Josh.

Swiss & Die Andern