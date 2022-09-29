Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Louisville based rockers GRLwood! The song is called "Kid Bruises" and deals with vocalist Rej Foerster's memories of a physically abusive mother. Speaking to Punknews, Rej said of the song,



"I cried a lot while I was writing this song, suicidal feelings can be really complex to process, even when you're looking at it as a past emotion from a current place of security. I want people's take away from this song to be that its normal to go through hard times and feel loneliness, but I want you to know that you're not alone, and one day you can look back and admire your journey and how far you've come."

"Kid Bruises" will be available digitally everywhere tomorrow and you can pre-save it right here. Listen to the song below!