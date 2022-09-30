Glitterer, the project of Ned Russin of Title Fight, has surprise-released a new EP. It is called Fantasy Four and is out now via Anti- Records. The EP is dedicated to Riley Gale of Power Trip and Wade Allison of Iron Age. Glitterer released Life Is Not A Lesson in 2021 and will be touring the US with Tigers Jaw in November. Check out the EP below.
Glitterer releases surprise EP
