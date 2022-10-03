The Drowns announce tour dates (EU & UK)

The Drowns announce tour dates (EU & UK)
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Drowns have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this November. The band released their EP Lunatics earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov 02Essen, DEDon’t Panic
Nov 03Wermelskirchen, DEAJZ
Nov 04Hamburg, DEFrosty Booze Cruise Festival III
Nov 05Hammelburg, DEErthalhalle - Stärbruch Festival
Nov 06Dresden, DEChemiefabrik
Nov 07Prague, CZCross Club
Nov 08Antwerp, BEKid’s Rhythm Cafe
Nov 09London, UKNew Cross Inn
Nov 10Northwich, UKSalty Dog
Nov 11Stafford, UKRedrum
Nov 12Hull, UKHawthorne Arms
Nov 13Norwich, UKVR Escape Rooms
Nov 14Newcastle, UKTrillians
Nov 15Methil, Fife, (Scotland) UKPurple Cat
Nov 16Peterborough, UKOstrich Inn
Nov 17Pontypool, Torfaen, (Wales) UKThe Dragonffli
Nov 18Bradford, UKThe Underground
Nov 19Morecambe, UKJohnny’s Bar - Morecambe Punk Festival