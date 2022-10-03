Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Drowns have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this November. The band released their EP Lunatics earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov 02
|Essen, DE
|Don’t Panic
|Nov 03
|Wermelskirchen, DE
|AJZ
|Nov 04
|Hamburg, DE
|Frosty Booze Cruise Festival III
|Nov 05
|Hammelburg, DE
|Erthalhalle - Stärbruch Festival
|Nov 06
|Dresden, DE
|Chemiefabrik
|Nov 07
|Prague, CZ
|Cross Club
|Nov 08
|Antwerp, BE
|Kid’s Rhythm Cafe
|Nov 09
|London, UK
|New Cross Inn
|Nov 10
|Northwich, UK
|Salty Dog
|Nov 11
|Stafford, UK
|Redrum
|Nov 12
|Hull, UK
|Hawthorne Arms
|Nov 13
|Norwich, UK
|VR Escape Rooms
|Nov 14
|Newcastle, UK
|Trillians
|Nov 15
|Methil, Fife, (Scotland) UK
|Purple Cat
|Nov 16
|Peterborough, UK
|Ostrich Inn
|Nov 17
|Pontypool, Torfaen, (Wales) UK
|The Dragonffli
|Nov 18
|Bradford, UK
|The Underground
|Nov 19
|Morecambe, UK
|Johnny’s Bar - Morecambe Punk Festival