Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by New York's Neckscars! The track is called "Ray of Pain". Speaking to Punknews the band said of the song,



"'Ray of Pain' started out as an acoustic track I was sitting on last year. I was inspired by a friend finally breaking free from an abusive relationship. The story ends with the promise of a fresh start.”

"Ray of Pain" is off the upcoming FEST 20 COMP that is being released via Sell The Heart Records, Wiretap Records, and Rat Terror Records. The comp features 13 songs that are previously unreleased or out of print by artists including Tsunami Bomb, Sarchasm, Timeshares, Signals Midwest, American Thrills, and Middle-Aged Queers. Proceeds from the sale of the album will go to Baltimore based organization Feed The Scene that provides touring bands with a clean place to stay, hot meals, and help with show booking and promotion. Pre-order for the FEST 20 COMP will go live October 7 and you can do so here and here at that time. Listen to the song below!