The Sewer Cats and ALLDEEPENDS have announced that they will be heading out on a co-headlining tour around Europe and the UK this fall. Forever Unclean will be playing on select dates. The Sewer Cats released their album Cute Aggression earlier this year. ALLDEEPENDS released their album Throwing A Pit To Nothing in the spring. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 04
|Redrum
|Stafford, UK
|Nov 06
|The Lady Luck
|Canterbury, UK
|Nov 07
|Venue TBC
|Lille, FR
|Nov 08
|Cobra Jaune
|Brussels, BE
|Nov 10
|PTRA
|Geneva, CH
|Nov 12
|Kakadu
|Limburg, DE
|Nov 13
|Spunk Cafe Bar
|Brunswick, DE
|Nov 16
|L86 Club
|Finsterwalde, DE
|Nov 17
|The Scotsman
|Schwerin, DE
|Nov 18
|Underwerket
|Copenhagen, DK (w/Forever Unclean)
|Nov 23
|Fuel
|Manchester, UK (w/Forever Unclean)
|Nov 24
|Flying Duck
|Glasgow, UK (w/Forever Unclean)
|Nov 25-27
|BYAF
|Dundee, UK (w/Forever Unclean)