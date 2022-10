Tours 10 hours ago by Em Moore

The Sewer Cats and ALLDEEPENDS have announced that they will be heading out on a co-headlining tour around Europe and the UK this fall. Forever Unclean will be playing on select dates. The Sewer Cats released their album Cute Aggression earlier this year. ALLDEEPENDS released their album Throwing A Pit To Nothing in the spring. Check out the dates below.