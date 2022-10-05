The Sewer Cats and ALLDEEPENDS announce co-headlining tour (EU & UK)

by Tours

The Sewer Cats and ALLDEEPENDS have announced that they will be heading out on a co-headlining tour around Europe and the UK this fall. Forever Unclean will be playing on select dates. The Sewer Cats released their album Cute Aggression earlier this year. ALLDEEPENDS released their album Throwing A Pit To Nothing in the spring. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 04RedrumStafford, UK
Nov 06The Lady LuckCanterbury, UK
Nov 07Venue TBCLille, FR
Nov 08Cobra JauneBrussels, BE
Nov 10PTRAGeneva, CH
Nov 12KakaduLimburg, DE
Nov 13Spunk Cafe BarBrunswick, DE
Nov 16L86 ClubFinsterwalde, DE
Nov 17The ScotsmanSchwerin, DE
Nov 18UnderwerketCopenhagen, DK (w/Forever Unclean)
Nov 23FuelManchester, UK (w/Forever Unclean)
Nov 24Flying DuckGlasgow, UK (w/Forever Unclean)
Nov 25-27BYAFDundee, UK (w/Forever Unclean)