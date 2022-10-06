Today we are thrilled to bring you the new song by Californian punks Sic Waiting a day early! The song is called "Good Things" and is off their upcoming album A Fine Hill To Die On. Speaking to Punknews, singer Jared Stinson said of the song,



"'Good Things’ is a song about when good relationships go bad, and how it’s been an unwilling theme of my own life. And it’s about how, when something happens so many times repeatedly, you have to start looking inward to find the root causes."

A Fine Hall To Die On will be out November 4 via Thousand Island Records / Pee Records / Lockjaw Records. Listen to the song below!