Action/Adventure announce new album, release “Levity” & “3818”

by Em Moore
Action/Adventure have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Imposter Syndrome and will be out November 11 via Pure Noise Records. The band have released two new song "Levity" (that has an accompanying video) and "3818". Action/Adventure released Pulling Focus in 2021. Check out the songs and tracklist below.
Imposter Syndrome Tracklist
1. Imposter Syndrome
2. Save Yourself
3. Autopilot
4. 3818
5. Losing Streak
6. FNBP
7. Levity
8. Carolina Reaper
9. Frozone, True King In The North
10. Wanderlust