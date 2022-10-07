Gladie announce new album, release “Nothing”

Gladie have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Don't Know What You're In Until You're Out and will be out November 18 via Plum Records. This is the first album with a full band lineup which is Augusta Koch of Cayetana, Matt Schimelfenig, Pat Conaboy of Spirit of the Beehive, Dennis Mishko formerly of Tigers Jaw, and Miles Ziskind of Witching. The band have also released their first single called "Nothing". Gladie will be touring the US and Canada with Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson in December and released Raw Nerve in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.